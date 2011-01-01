Authorities in Sri Lanka have completed the drafting of new legislation to grant dual citizenship to Sri Lankans residing overseas. The spokesperson said the draft legislation has already been submitted to the Attorney General’s Department for review. Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense and Urban Development, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said the amendment would be tabled […]

According to the wildlife department, the Yala National Park will be closed for visitors in September. The spokesperson said bookings of bungalows would not be allowed for local or foreign visitors from September 1 to 30 and during this period maintenance work of bungalows and the park would be carried out. Spokesperson also said as […]

REUTERS – A series of explosions in and around Buddhism’s holiest shrine in Bihar injured two persons early on Sunday, in what the government described as a “terror” attack. The Mahabodhi Temple complex is located in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment. “It is a terror attack.. no […]

Jaffna forum – The claim of Tamil Nadu fishermen that they do not go beyond Kachchativu to fish and that they are attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy in Indian waters is completely fictitious, say Jaffna fishermen. “It is a blatant lie,” said an angry K Rajachandran, president of the Ambal Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, Karainagar, […]

Indian Minister of Defence, Shri A.K. Antony in a statement to the Indian Parliament has said that there is no official record of Indian fishermen killed in Sri Lankan territorial waters. A total of 23 boats and 131 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy during the last year. The apprehended fishermen have […]

Malaysia’s budget carrier AirAsia is withdrawing daily flights from Kuala Lumpur to Colombo from 26 February saying the decision is “due to commercial reasons”. The unexpected development also surprised the local airline industry who were unaware of any marketing/viability problems, if any, that the airline had on its route to Colombo. It was a popular […]

Parliament approved the Code of Criminal Procedure (Special Provisions) Bill, a short while ago with 110 voting for and 33 against it. This bill will enable Police to hold suspects in detention for up to 48 hours. The UNP, JVP and the TNA opposed the Bill. The Bill also enables the Attorney General to file […]