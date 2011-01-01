News HeadlinesGovernment to pay Compensation for victims of Weliveriya
The Sri Lankan government expressing condolences to the families of the dead and wounded residents of the Weliweriya area in Gampaha district during a protest last week said the government will compensate the families for their losses. Compensation is to be paid to family members of those who were killed and were injured in the […]Read More..
Featured articles
The first part of the trip, from Montreal to New York, is known to be one of the world's prettiest ...
Thousands of rioters left a trail of destruction in southeastern Bangladesh as they torched Buddhist temples and homes near the ...
More than 30 people have been killed after South African police opened fire with automatic weapons on striking platinum miners ...
When Eugene Kaspersky, the founder of Europe’s largest antivirus company, discovered the Flame virus that is afflicting computers in Iran ...
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s secretary Lalith Weeratunga alleged India had a big hand in the mid-eighties in the planning ...
Undercover NATO troops are already in Syria despite denials from their parent governments, according to a leaked brief from a ...
Drafting of the new legislation for granting dual citizenship to expatriate Sri Lankans completed
Authorities in Sri Lanka have completed the drafting of new legislation to grant dual citizenship to Sri Lankans residing overseas. The spokesperson said the draft legislation has already been submitted to the Attorney General’s Department for review. Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense and Urban Development, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said the amendment would be tabled […]
Yala National Park closed in September for maintenance
According to the wildlife department, the Yala National Park will be closed for visitors in September. The spokesperson said bookings of bungalows would not be allowed for local or foreign visitors from September 1 to 30 and during this period maintenance work of bungalows and the park would be carried out. Spokesperson also said as […]
Indian Govt says ‘terror’ attack after blasts at Mahabodhi Temple
REUTERS – A series of explosions in and around Buddhism’s holiest shrine in Bihar injured two persons early on Sunday, in what the government described as a “terror” attack. The Mahabodhi Temple complex is located in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment. “It is a terror attack.. no […]
Tamil Nadu fishermen enter Sri Lankan waters
Jaffna forum – The claim of Tamil Nadu fishermen that they do not go beyond Kachchativu to fish and that they are attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy in Indian waters is completely fictitious, say Jaffna fishermen. “It is a blatant lie,” said an angry K Rajachandran, president of the Ambal Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, Karainagar, […]
No official record of Indian fishermen killed in Sri Lankan waters!
Indian Minister of Defence, Shri A.K. Antony in a statement to the Indian Parliament has said that there is no official record of Indian fishermen killed in Sri Lankan territorial waters. A total of 23 boats and 131 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy during the last year. The apprehended fishermen have […]
Air asia service to be discontinued to Sri Lanka
Malaysia’s budget carrier AirAsia is withdrawing daily flights from Kuala Lumpur to Colombo from 26 February saying the decision is “due to commercial reasons”. The unexpected development also surprised the local airline industry who were unaware of any marketing/viability problems, if any, that the airline had on its route to Colombo. It was a popular […]
Forty-eight hour detention bill gets passed in Parliament
Parliament approved the Code of Criminal Procedure (Special Provisions) Bill, a short while ago with 110 voting for and 33 against it. This bill will enable Police to hold suspects in detention for up to 48 hours. The UNP, JVP and the TNA opposed the Bill. The Bill also enables the Attorney General to file […]
<< More News